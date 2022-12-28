Amy Costa, incoming president of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, aptly described the state’s “Master Plan for Higher Education” last month as “antiquated at best.” Community colleges are facing serious challenges securing baccalaureate degree programs, and the 62-year-old governing document is a major reason why.

The plan needs to be reworked not only to reflect new workforce realities, but to eliminate the vestiges of elitism baked into it.

Officially known as the 1960 Donahoe Higher Education Act, the state’s blueprint for higher education was touted as bringing a collection of competing colleges and universities into a coherent system. The University of California, California State University and California’s junior colleges were each assigned a specific role with a specific cadre of students – all in the name of providing access to higher education for anyone who wanted to pursue their studies.

Dr. Carlos O. Cortez is chancellor of the San Diego Community College District.

