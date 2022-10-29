The California Air Resources Board held the first of two hearings this week on the nation’s first zero-emission mandate for trucking fleets. The proposal completely ignores the numerous practical concerns the trucking industry has raised for years.

In some respects, CARB regulating the trucking industry is nothing new. Since 2008, California truckers have done their part to improve air quality, spending nearly $1 billion per year to upgrade their equipment to cleaner technology and comply with the country’s strictest environmental regulations. These changes include purchasing new engines and installing filters that have virtually eliminated diesel soot and reduced smog-forming emissions by more than 90%.

While efforts have been made by the trucking industry to transition to zero-emission fleets, the technology and infrastructure to support this transition are simply not there. There are currently fewer than 500 zero-emission commercial trucks on the road, according to the California Energy Commission. Fewer than 90 of these are electric semi-trucks, the workhorses of the American economy.

Chris Shimoda is the senior vice president of government affairs for the California Trucking Association, the nation’s largest statewide trade association representing trucking.

