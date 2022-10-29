An epidemic is taking shape in California and effective treatments to stop it are getting harder to find.

In 2020, the CDC reported that antibiotic resistant infections and related deaths increased by 15%. A portion of this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but what too many people don’t know is that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is an increasingly urgent threat throughout the country, and it takes many forms in California.

While people living with chronic conditions are at an increased risk, there is another growing threat in California that is putting antimicrobials to the test. Valley fever is caused by a fungus found naturally in parts of the state, most notably Kern County at the southern end of the Central Valley.

Rob Purdie is a lifelong California resident who was diagnosed with Cocci Meningitis, one of the most severe types of Valley Fever, in 2012. Rob leads Patient and Program Development at the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical.

