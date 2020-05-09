Carmela Coyle: COVID-19 has gutted hospitals’ resources

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 2,500 Californians, a tragic toll that could have been far greater if not for the hundreds of thousands of women and men who put their own safety, and the safety of their families, on the line to care for those afflicted with this new virus.

Now, the more than 400 hospitals in California – the places where these heroes come to work every day – are facing another form of crisis.

To ready these facilities for what early models suggested would be an unprecedented surge of millions of COVID-19 positive patients, California’s hospital leaders, in partnership with Gov. Gavin Newsom, acted quickly.

Hospital leaders immediately suspended all surgeries and procedures that were not urgent; began buying as much personal protective equipment, such as N95 respirators, as possible, and converted massive amounts of physical space to prepare for the unimaginable.

Now, as the crisis seems to stall, and our state and nation begin to plan for a return from the devastation that COVID-19 has wrought, hospitals face a second crisis: a deep financial abyss from which it will be difficult to climb out.