The last 16 months have been a crushing time of stress and isolation for all of us, magnified for those at highest risk.
I came onto the team at The OASIS Center last July, just a few months after losing my mom. So my heart has been tender for those struggling with loneliness and despair, feeling the weight that comes from chaos and uncertainty.
Since the majority of our members fall within the high risk category of those over 50, the COVID-19 crisis has been especially visible to our staff. Throughout it all, we’ve been available and done our best to support.
We’ve heard many stories of loss, of anxiety and isolation. So it is a huge joy to see people walk through our doors again! Yoga and ham radio, silver-smithing and hiking! Everyone is thrilled to be able to gather together – face to face. And I mean, the full face!
I am grateful to everyone who has supported us, through donations and volunteer time. It has taken so many extra hands, willing to step in when it wasn’t always convenient or easy, especially at food distributions.
Pre-COVID, OASIS used to set the distributions up in our parking lot, with lines of people who then had to carry everything back to their cars. In the best of times, this set-up wasn’t ideal for some of our members.
Last March after the shutdown happened, we turned to a contactless drive-through distribution system, which has been amazing for staff, volunteers and recipients alike. So we are going to keep doing it that way.
We have a great contingent of help, but summertime means travel (yay!), so we could really use extra helping hands. Requirements include being mobile and somewhat self-sufficient. If this describes you – give us a call at 805-937-9750.
Like all of us, The OASIS Center’s revenue has been decimated by the repercussions of this pandemic. We are trying to make up for it – just a little – by holding our biggest fundraiser ever. The Molly Ringwald Project is coming to play for us on July 31, 2021. It’s up at the CMT Ranch where Dean Teixeira has put together an amazing space for us to Party Like It’s 1999!
Gorgeous views, lush green lawns and space to mingle and hang out. If you haven’t been there yet, come just for that. The Molly Ringwald Project is going to put on one of their high-energy shows of 80s hits. Think Billy Idol, B-52s and more … We are also hoping to get a local band or two to open the show!
Plus, there will be Santa Maria-style BBQ prepared by Oakwood Boys BBQ with support from friends at the local Elks Lodge, Cups & Crumbs with their amazing desserts and coffee, Naughty Oak and Charcuter’Dee too! Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting around 8 p.m.
It will be a night to dance, dance, dance those COVID blues away! For all the details go to www.oasisorcutt.org.
We are all in this together and I am grateful to be back in my home community, where it’s comforting to feel the support from each other through the tough times. Thank you for all you’ve done for The OASIS Center, especially over the last year!