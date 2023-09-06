American farmers not only feed the nation but are some of the original conservationists, making them critical to deploying climate solutions.
In the last several decades, the agriculture industry has made significant progress toward building a food system that is good for people and the planet. Thirty years ago, farmers would have needed 100 million more acres to produce the amount of food they do now, thanks to technological advancements and innovation.
In the same vein, there are more than 140 million acres of farmland, an area larger than California and New York combined, enrolled in federal voluntary conservation programs that aid in effective land management efforts and broader environmental stewardship.
From 2019 to 2020, U.S. emissions from the agriculture sector fell by 4 percent. And while the production of critical products such as milk, beef and pork increased over the last 30 years, emissions decreased. On an international scale, American food products like beef have some of the lowest carbon intensities.
When looking at emissions from protein production, the United States and other developed nations have 10 to 50 times lower carbon footprints compared to many countries in sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian subcontinent — but the modern environmental movement often ignores this domestic leadership and the associated opportunity to support farmers’ efforts to continue on this trajectory.
These steps toward a more sustainable food system are mainly due to American farmers’ efforts to find solutions that work. Innovative agriculture practices such as no-till farming, cover cropping, crop rotations and rotational grazing help sequester carbon, reduce fertilizer and water use, and provide habitat for wildlife. Farmers also have access to the more advanced technology today than they did decades ago — drones, automated watering systems and soil sampling allow farmers to more accurately and sustainably use finite natural resources.
Despite increasing adoption, these practices didn’t appear out of thin air. Farmers nationwide bravely ventured into trial-and-error experiments to determine how to sustainably run their farming operations. As the caretakers of 50 percent of our nation’s land, many farmers and ranchers feel a profound responsibility to leave the land better than they found it.
Unfortunately, some older ways of farming that rely on pesticides, monocropping and tilling are proving to be harmful to the environment and the land’s long-term productivity. More so, the industry still accounts for 10 percent of our country’s emissions. Farmers are witnessing firsthand the negative effects of climate change and unsustainable farming methods. And they have made it clear that they want to be a part of the solution. The challenge is that trying something new can be risky when they depend on their bottom line and are responsible for feeding America.
Farmers are overcoming the trials of transitioning to more environmentally friendly methods through support provided in the Farm Bill — a major, must-pass spending bill covering food and agriculture.
Specifically, the bill’s Conservation Title includes multiple programs offering financial and technical assistance to help farmers who want to try newer, more sustainable methods. Resources such as Conservation Innovation Grants have funded innovative farming projects such as developing no-till organic practices that reduce reliance on synthetic herbicides.
Other programs, such as the Conservation Stewardship Program, offer support to farmers who want to implement advanced farm conservation practices, such as integrated pest management.
The Farm Bill conservation programs are entirely voluntary. Farmers inclined to adopt more sustainable farming practices can seek out these resources by choice. Despite their optional nature, these programs are so popular that not all applicants are accepted.
In fact, so many farmers want these resources that only about one-third of all applications receive funding or assistance. It’s resoundingly clear: farmers want support to adopt innovative methods that will leave the land better than they found it and continue to keep food on our tables.
As the 2018 Farm Bill nears its expiration in September, Congress must preserve Conservation Title programs and recognize their contributions to activating nature-based climate solutions. The voluntary conservation programs are a shining example of how we can empower farmers and allow them to lead the way.
The American farmer is not the enemy to fighting climate change; they have been, and will continue to be, a vital part of the solution.