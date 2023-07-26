I have been a government watchdog in Santa Barbara County for over 32 years. In that time, I have never witnessed a matter as scandalous as the process by which the County of Santa Barbara has initiated a bid process for the ambulance services contract for the county.

As a way of background, AMR (American Medical Response) has been the county’s main ambulance service provider going back some 50 years. Even though there has been scant evidence that they were not doing an excellent job providing these services, for several reasons, the county board of supervisors was more than interested in allowing the county fire department to challenge AMR for the contract.

The county appeared determined to ensure the competition between AMR and county fire was fair and impartial by creating a wall between the bid competition and county decision makers to avoid political pressure on the process. The county hired independent experts to create the criteria by which the bids would be competitively scored, and they hired additional independent experts to evaluate the bids once they were submitted.

Andy Caldwell is a conservative Santa Maria radio host and founder of COLAB of Santa Barbara County.

