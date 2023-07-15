After a week of processing, we at Future Leaders of America (FLA) are appalled and angry at the recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action and student loan forgiveness.

Both rulings send a disheartening message, suggesting that higher education is meant only for those with privilege.

As a pillar of society, education serves not only in preparing tomorrow’s leaders but as an equalizer with the American ideal for students from all races/ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds to have the opportunity to receive high-quality education and a pathway out of poverty.

Gloria S. Soto, is the Executive Director of Future Leaders of America, and a Santa Maria City Councilwoman.

