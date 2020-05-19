Dan Walters: Business targets COVID-19 bills as ‘job killers’

Since 1997, when the program began, the “job killer” label has been applied to 761 bills and just 62 became law, a 92% kill ratio.

The 2020 legislative session is unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislature recessed for nearly two months as part of a statewide lockdown to deal with the crisis and as it reconvened this month, legislative leaders put tight restrictions on the number and subject matter of bills they would process.

It’s also affected the Chamber of Commerce’s annual job killer exercise. There are just 10 measures on its 2020 list, most of them related to the pandemic and/or benefits for workers whose employment is affected by the crisis.

Three of the bills would expand coverage for workers’ compensation benefits, which are financed by employers — roughly paralleling Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decree that ill workers deemed to be essential will be eligible for benefits without having to prove they were infected on the job.

With potential annual costs running into many billions of dollars, employers have opposed the blanket loosening of workers’compensation eligibility, saying it will make economic recovery more difficult.