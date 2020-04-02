Dan Walters: California also failed to prepare

However, five years later, Brown, having inherited huge budget deficits from Schwarzenegger that were accumulated during the Great Recession, cut off funding for the program. Most of the equipment was donated to local hospitals and other medical agencies without money to maintain it and much of it was allowed to expire.

“There was a time there that Arnold Schwarzenegger had a bold vision and a responsible one,” Jack Lewin, former CEO of the California Medical Association, told the Sacramento Bee, which broke the story about the rise and fall of Schwarzenegger’s prescient act. “But I think that got diluted over the course of time. People get complacent, and money goes elsewhere.”

The shrinkage of pandemic preparations was part of a larger reduction in public health services during Brown’s governorship, even as the state’s economy roared back from recession and state revenues increased dramatically.

Over the last decade, state public health spending has been flat in dollar terms, but its share of the budget is now half of what it once was.