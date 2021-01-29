Dan Walters: California employment takes a downturn

Another day and still another maneuver in California’s erratic management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, officials lifted California’s most recent stay-at-home order, giving businesses — small businesses mostly — and their employees permission to take a couple of baby steps toward reopening profitable operations.

It’s not a moment too soon.

Employers and employees alike have suffered mightily as Gov. Gavin Newsom periodically imposed and then lifted restrictions in hopes of, as he puts, “bending the curve” on infections. “We have seen some flattening of the curve but we are not out of the woods yet,” Newsom said Monday.

It’s not certain that his decrees have worked, given the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, but it is certain that they have had devastating economic impacts, as the newest report on employment underscores.