Dan Walters: Is a mini-bullet train worth the cost?

By 2030, according to a new state plan, Californians will be able to ride high-speed trains — but only between Merced and Bakersfield.

The High-Speed Rail Authority’s updated “business plan,” released Tuesday, clearly reflects the much-lowered expectations laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom after he succeeded bullet train enthusiast Jerry Brown two years ago.

In his first State of the State address, Newsom implied that he wanted to cancel the project altogether, saying, “The project, as currently planned, would cost too much and take too long. There’s been too little oversight and not enough transparency.”

Quickly, however, Newsom declared that he wanted to concentrate on completing a 119-mile segment in the Central Valley, from Madera to an orchard near Shafter, then extend it to Merced on the north and Bakersfield on the south before beginning service on the full 171-mile stretch.

A Merced-Bakersfield bullet train ostensibly would be connected on both ends with train and/or bus services to allow someone to travel between San Francisco and Los Angeles, albeit with multiple changes of venue.