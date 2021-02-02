Dan Walters: Kids sit home as politicians squabble

Had the official response to COVID-19 been error-free, it still would be having devastating, life-altering effects on California.

However, management — mostly by Gov. Gavin Newsom — has been erratic at best and bumbling at worst, thus magnifying the pandemic’s impact on 40 million Californians and quite likely costing human lives.

The Employment Development Department’s mangled delivery of unemployment insurance benefits is one spectacular example — handing out billions of dollars to fraudsters while amassing a huge backlog of legitimate claims.

Last week, Newsom indirectly acknowledged his administration’s equally bollixed management of lifesaving vaccines by turning it over to two big health care organizations, Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente.

And then there are the schools.

For nearly a year, most of California’s 6-plus million public school students have been confined to at-home instruction via the internet as officials and very influential school unions sparred over how they could be safely returned to the classroom.