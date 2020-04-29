Dan Walters: Perfect storm clobbers California cities

“This $89,623,427 stimulus check from the federal government starts our economic recovery,” Steinberg tweeted last week. He intends to use the CARES money to jump-start economic enhancement and housing projects promised from a sales tax increase approved by city voters last year, thus freeing up the sales tax money to plug the state’s budget deficit.

Five-hundred miles to the south, in San Diego, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is also seeking creative uses of the $249 million his city expects to receive from CARES, a sum that, as in Sacramento, almost exactly matches its projected budget shortfall.

“We expect to hear more on that and how you can spend those dollars soon,” Faulconer told the city council. “They will likely be restricted to COVID-related costs, but there may be some flexibility in that. That is something my entire team has been working on.”

While CARES may help big cities to avoid fiscal meltdowns, it does nothing for California’s other 400-plus municipal governments, which are coping with many of the same issues, especially big drops in sales tax from shutdowns of retail businesses.