Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Fair warning. What you are about to read is the briefest possible summary of one of the most arcane features of government finance in California, albeit one that involves hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and illustrates how financial decisions over four decades interact to create quagmires that defy rationality.

To begin at the beginning, in 1978 California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 13, which limits property taxes on homes and other real estate. It reduced property taxes that had supported local agencies and shifted the primary burden of financing schools and community colleges to the state government.

Decades later, in 1998, voters also passed Proposition 98, a very complex measure aimed at giving each school district a guaranteed revenue stream. Generally, the state would add enough money to each school district’s share of local property taxes to meet a minimum revenue floor based mostly on student enrollment.

Just a few years later, Republican Pete Wilson became governor and almost immediately faced a severe economic recession. As state revenues declined sharply, Wilson and the Legislature struggled to meet their Proposition 98 obligations to schools and some demented genius dreamed up the Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund (ERAF) as a way out of the dilemma.