You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dan Walters: Vaccine rollout could make or break Newsom
editor's pick
Calmatters Commentary

Dan Walters: Vaccine rollout could make or break Newsom

Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

Nearly halfway through his first term, Gavin Newsom faces a critical period that could make or break his governorship.

After climbing the political ladder to the governor’s office, Newsom intended to make his mark with “big hairy audicious goals,” such as ending homelessness and creating a single-payer health care program.

However, scarcely a year after inauguration, and without making much progress on anything hairy or audacious, Newsom was forced to pivot into managing a response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not the role he sought, but it’s the one that likely will define his governorship.

To date, his managerial record has been spotty at best and chaotic at worst. Since issuing his first emergency order in March, Newsom has taken the state’s 40 million residents on a rollercoaster ride.

He initially imposed restrictions that shut down much of the economy and threw hundreds of thousands, even millions, out of work, then relaxed them two months later only to crack down again in July, and ease up a few weeks later. Finally, this month, he clamped down again as the state’s infection and death rates soared and hospitals were nearly overwhelmed with patients.

Newsom insists that his actions are based in science, but some decrees on what was shut down and what was allowed to remain open defied simple logic and seemed to be dictated by which sectors were deemed expendable and which would cause a political backlash.

Through it all, Newsom made regular appearances on internet webcasts to explain, or so he said, what was happening, but they were mostly repetitive talkathons filled with jargon and jumbles of numbers, rather than straightforward messages to a confused and frightened public.

Worst of all, as Newsom was beseeching Californians to wear their masks and avoid infection-spreading gatherings, he was caught on camera having an intimate dinner, sans masks, with some Capitol lobbyists at a very expensive restaurant in Napa.

Newsom apologized after the San Francisco Chronicle revealed the dinner, but the damage was done. He was exposed as a hypocrite who exempted himself and his cronies from the personal restrictions he wanted everyone else to follow.

Newsom now has a chance to redeem himself, at least partially, as long-awaited coronavirus vaccines begin to be administered. Once again he’s begging Californians to obey the personal behavior guidelines he had violated.

“This is the beginning of the end,” Newsom tweeted. “We can do this. Wear a mask. Stay home as much as possible. Let’s crush this curve and get to the finish line.”

The vaccine rollout will be critical not only to Californians and their battered economy, but to Newsom’s tarnished image. If it goes smoothly, he’ll bask in the glow of success. But if there are major glitches — if inoculation becomes another managerial catastrophe like the Department of Motor Vehicles or the Employment Development Department — it will be hung around his neck.

A recall movement lurks in the background and seems to be benefiting from the restaurant incident. The state Republican Party and other conservative groups say they are more than halfway toward the 1.5 million signatures needed to put a recall on the ballot with three months to go in their 160-day window.

Eighteen years ago, those who wanted to recall then-Gov. Gray Davis were roughly in the same boat until Darrell Issa, a wealthy Republican congressman, contributed enough money to place the recall on the ballot, culminating in Davis’ ouster and the election of action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Those who want to short-circuit Newsom’s career are looking for another angel with deep pockets and if they are successful, Newsom’s management of COVID-19 could face a direct referendum next year.

Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone

It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in. 

How I cherish those memories

How I cherish those memories

  • Updated

I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…

Regarding time we spend on phones

Regarding time we spend on phones

  • Updated

I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…

Personal and collective memories

Personal and collective memories

  • Updated

There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …

Strange things remind me of my truth

Strange things remind me of my truth

  • Updated

There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.

Comparing friends and trampolines

Comparing friends and trampolines

  • Updated

Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…

Euphemisms can be fun — and dangerous

Euphemisms can be fun — and dangerous

  • Updated

One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…

Some types of happiness are healthier

Some types of happiness are healthier

  • Updated

There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …

More freedom, not more happiness

More freedom, not more happiness

  • Updated

It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Zepeda: It's our water, our world!
Columnists

Mary Zepeda: It's our water, our world!

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY Did you know that the City of Solvang along with the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and the County of Santa Barbara have partnered with the Our Water Our World (OWOW) organization to promote the use of less-toxic products in an effort to reduce pesticide pollution in our communities?

Steven V. Roberts: The best gift of all
Columnists

Steven V. Roberts: The best gift of all

GUEST COMMENTARY On this Thanksgiving weekend, let's remember Aaron Van Langevelde and Brad Raffensperger and the other intrepid Republicans who defied the president to uphold the sacred principle that we are a government of laws, not men.

Dan Walters: California may be losing its business mojo
Columnists

Dan Walters: California may be losing its business mojo

  • Updated

CalMatters Commentary - California is losing some of its highest profile corporate residents to Texas, raising questions about its business climate. “Anyone who doesn’t believe that this latest departure isn’t a threat to California’s economy is a business climate denier,” Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council, said in a statement.

Ag at Large: Farm properties are home to dogs
Columnists

Ag at Large: Farm properties are home to dogs

Can you imagine “carrtatoes,” or “broccoflower,” or even spinuce”? If that takes place somebody is sure to come along to declare that they are all sustainable. That should prove that anybody who is so inclined can play the word game ... and win.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News