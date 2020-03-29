Dan Walters: Virus attacks California ballot measures

As the coronavirus pandemic was clobbering California — and the rest of the known world — this month, local government officials in Sacramento County enthusiastically decided to ask voters to approve a hefty sales tax increase for transportation improvements.

Were members of the Sacramento Transportation Authority board smoking some of California’s newly legalized marijuana? There must be some explanation for their flight of fiscal fantasy.

Even before the pandemic crisis erupted, California’s voters were showing strong signs of what some call “tax exhaustion” — a quiet rebellion against the seemingly insatiable demands of state and local officials for ever-higher amounts of money, either directly from taxes or from bonds to be repaid by taxes.

More than half of the several hundred local tax and bond measures on local ballots were rejected in the March 3 election, although a few more might squeak through once all votes are tallied. Even more significantly, voters overwhelmingly defeated a very large statewide bond issue for education, backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and a multi-million-dollar sales campaign.