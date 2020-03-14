Dan Walters: We are nation’s ground zero for coronavirus

With the stock market reeling, economists believe that if the virus continues to spread, recession is a looming possibility, or even a probability, and were it to occur, California would likely feel its impacts more than any other state because of its high level of involvement in international trade and travel.

Crises put the spotlight on political executives such as presidents and governors — in this case, President Donald Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Trump appears to be minimizing, or even denying, the severity of the situation, while Newsom, at least so far, is taking a measured approach — not minimizing its potential effects but not blowing it out of proportion either.

“The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,” Newsom said last week in declaring a state of emergency. “This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly.”

On Sunday, he agreed to allow the Grand Princess cruise ship to dock in Oakland to discharge its passengers and ill crew members, but also warned that it may be a one-time thing and urged would-be ocean cruisers to postpone their travel.