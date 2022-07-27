Recently, this column focused on the Biden administration's practice of allowing illegal border crossers to stay in the United States. Documents made public as a result of a lawsuit over border policy revealed just how many illegal crossers the administration has admitted into the country.

The documents showed that 1,049,532 illegal border crossers were allowed to stay in the U.S. between Inauguration Day 2021, the day Joe Biden became president, and May 2022. That is greater than the population of Wyoming, of Vermont, of Alaska, of North Dakota, of South Dakota and of President Biden's home state of Delaware.

The real number is even higher, if one counts the so-called got-aways, who crossed the border illegally and eluded the Border Patrol. The number also does not include 190,053 unaccompanied minors who were allowed to stay. Put them all together, and Biden has allowed as many as 2 million illegal border crossers to stay in the country they entered unlawfully -- and that's in less than two years in office.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

