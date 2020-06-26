Dean Florez: We can ditch office culture for a healthier future by teleworking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 shelter in place orders have demonstrated that many of us can work successfully from home and adopt healthier lifestyles. In the past three months, we have reduced traffic on our streets and highways, and more people are teleworking.

For decades, there has been a push to get cars off the road by encouraging more carpooling, bike riding and the use of public transportation. But those efforts didn’t produce the seismic shift in thinking about how we work until COVID-19 forced many of us to work from home, nor did they produce the stunning impact on our air quality.

We can leave office culture behind and embrace a healthier future of work.

At the peak of the COVID-19 induced shutdowns in April, the daily carbon dioxide emissions dropped by 17% globally, according to a study recently published in the journal Nature Climate Change. In our state since the start of the pandemic, California Air Resources Board estimates that the vehicle miles traveled for light/medium duty vehicles was reduced by as much as 70%-80%, but vehicle miles traveled is already beginning to climb as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.