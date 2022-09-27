Thomas Elias

The always controversial Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant has always been late. But never when lining up for handouts. So why should this year be different?

That’s a legitimate question now that the Legislature has ratified Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to keep the almost 40-year-old facility on the coast northwest of San Luis Obispo going at least five years past its previously set closing date, while California pursues expansion of renewable energy sources like solar, wind and geothermal.

But Diablo Canyon’s owner, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., never paid any serious price for the delays that plagued the plant from the beginning. It is in line for another handout now, coming up soon.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, "The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It" is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

0
0
0
0
0