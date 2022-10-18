Thomas Elias

The dishonesty in the campaign for the current Proposition 27 begins with the title of the initiative itself, which aims to legalize almost unfettered online sports betting in California.

Start with this: The measure’s very title does not even hint at its purpose. The official name of this putative law is the “California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act.” Where’s the beef? Where’s the wagering?

The sponsors, the FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM online sports betting services, also assert there is really no conflict between their measure and its rival Proposition 26, which would legalize sports betting in Indian casinos and a few horse race tracks in Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

