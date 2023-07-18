The majority of Americans distrust the federal government. They don’t believe the government helps people or listens to them. It may be a surprise to learn that, with few exceptions, Americans have distrusted the government since the early 1970s.

According to Pew surveys, trust in government was astronomically high, at 70 percent, during the Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy years. It declined significantly to 25 percent through the Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter administrations. The Ronald Reagan years saw an increase to 45 percent, matched temporarily when George H.W. Bush invaded Iraq.

The Bill Clinton years started low but exceeded Reagan’s by the end of his second term. Trust in government jumped under George W. Bush’s presidency following the 9/11 terrorist attack but precipitously declined to under 25 percent by the end of his presidency. It has hovered at that level through the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump and increased slightly under Joe Biden.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and author. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

