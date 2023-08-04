The new Oppenheimer film is a genuine blockbuster hit. It portrays the original production of the atomic bomb, but its key focus is on the decision-making in using it against Japan.

Not surprisingly, the film is reviving popular discussion on this question. Consider some of the competing issues around the decision to use the bomb that are covered in the film.

There was concern for loss of American lives if Japan’s surrender required an extended military invasion, countered with a question of whether Japan contained by a blockade at the time — was already contemplating surrender.

Scott Fina is a Santa Maria resident.

0
0
0
0
0