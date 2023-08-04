The new Oppenheimer film is a genuine blockbuster hit. It portrays the original production of the atomic bomb, but its key focus is on the decision-making in using it against Japan.
Not surprisingly, the film is reviving popular discussion on this question. Consider some of the competing issues around the decision to use the bomb that are covered in the film.
There was concern for loss of American lives if Japan’s surrender required an extended military invasion, countered with a question of whether Japan contained by a blockade at the time — was already contemplating surrender.
There was a question of whether the devastation of targeted cities by atomic bombing would move the Japanese leadership to surrender. Japan had experienced huge losses in the incendiary bombing of Tokyo in March of 1945, but kept fighting.
And there was discussion about using the bomb to threaten the Soviet Union and limit its international influence as it entered the war against Japan.
The complex reasoning surrounding the use of the atomic bomb against Japan makes for good drama. The nuclear situation we are in today, however, calls for a different set of questions about nuclear weapons.
Scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer oversaw the development of the atomic bomb in the Manhattan Project. He believed the decision to drop it on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was necessary. He reiterated this position in a CBS news interview in 1965, less than two years before he died in February of 1967.
Nonetheless, Oppenheimer consistently opposed the development of the far more powerful hydrogen (thermonuclear) bomb, which he correctly envisioned would eventually replace the atomic bomb.
The film has only a brief treatment of Oppenheimer’s concern over the proliferation of thermonuclear bombs. This is unfortunate. It missed an opportunity to help awaken us to the current threat we face of these bombs annihilating life on our planet as we know it.
Americans especially seem to have normalized the existence of these weapons of mass destruction.
Relatively few people knew about the Manhattan Project before the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, including Harry Truman when he was Vice President.
Today, the U.S. government freely, if not proudly, publicizes detailed facts about its nuclear arsenal.
The Department of Defense (DoD) posts a multimedia presentation on its website describing the power of its thermonuclear bombs and their delivery systems, comprising jet bombers, land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and Trident submarines.
The website discloses how these delivery systems are being modernized, which according to the Congressional Budget Office, is costing $1.2 trillion.
In its Nuclear Posture Review, readily available to the public, the DoD states that the U.S. is open to conducting a first nuclear strike against another nation, even in response to a non-nuclear attack.
What our government cannot publicize, is an authentic intention of disarming itself of nuclear weapons which it promised to do over 50 years ago, when it signed onto the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, in 1968.
The U.S. has led the world in the development of nuclear weapons since their creation. The world remains awash with them today.
Here then, are questions Americans should be struggling with, but aren’t:
How can we be so comfortable living under such an existential threat to life on our planet?
Where is our moral angst or outrage over maintaining such monstrous weapons, and spending such substantial resources to do so?
And, do we truly love our children and grandchildren, and want them to have full lives?
The U.S. tests its nuclear ICBM system by firing unarmed missiles from Vandenberg Space Force Base at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
Residents of the Lompoc and Santa Maria valleys have a unique view of America’s nuclear weapons program. Many can see these launches from their homes, and hear their windows rattle from the sound of their propulsion.
Folks are invited to join a scheduled protest at the main gate of Vandenberg at 1 p.m. Aug. 6, the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.