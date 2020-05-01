Donna Polizzi: Extraordinary caring and kindness at Oasis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The OASIS Center in Orcutt is truly the heart of Northern Santa Barbara County. Life is unpredictable in many ways. The unknown and isolation have taken its toll, and the COVID-19 crisis is especially trying and frightening for many senior citizens.

The OASIS, located at 420 Soares Ave., in Old Town Orcutt, is a non-profit advocacy group that has been serving our aging population from that location since 1984, but has roots in Orcutt that go back to the 1950s as the Orcutt Senior Club. In March, when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the stay at home order, the OASIS team stepped up as champions to comfort, advocate and support the members of the center.

Four active staff members and two board members called 1,400 OASIS members to support them during this crisis.

"Most importantly, we want every OASIS member to know that they are important to us and ensure that they are not alone. We have reached out to all of our members and will stay in contact with those who are most vulnerable or live alone. Our goal is to be certain that all of our members' basic needs are met. Until we reopen, many members are isolated and need to know we’re still here for them," said Doug Dougherty, CEO.