Marion, Kansas (pop. 1,922) is right smack in the middle of nowhere, unless you count Cottonwood Falls (pop. 851) 27 miles to the east. But this tiny farming and cattle town is now on the map: ground zero for a titanic battle over freedom of the press.

When the local weekly, the Marion County Record, started digging into the checkered history of the new police chief, Gideon Cody, he struck back. After obtaining a search warrant, the chief led a raid on the Record's offices, plus the home of its owner and publisher, and seized computers, cellphones and files.

"The raid was so unusual, and so alarming in its implications for the news media, that it quickly exploded into an international story," reported the Washington Post.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

