Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is celebrated and idolized for his unwavering stance against racial injustice. Though he consistently spoke passionately about the unjust social climate facing people of color across the country during the civil rights movement, he also took tangible activist action to encourage change.

In death, he is the most widely known African American leader. In 1983 President Ronald Reagan signed into law a bill making his birthday a national holiday, which was celebrated for the first time on Jan. 20,1986.

Except for Presidents and Christopher Columbus, he is the only person and first African American, to have a national holiday.

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, chief investigator retired, Santa Barbara County public defender, is a community activist and president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of the NAACP.

