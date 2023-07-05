When touched by the allure of exploration, the human spirit becomes an insatiable force. This flame drives pioneers like Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, to explore new depths, charting the course for a new era of deep-sea exploration.

Like the explorers of old, Rush stood at the edge of the abyss, eager to uncover what lies beneath the ocean’s surface. However, the tragic implosion of the Titan, OceanGate’s flagship submersible, and the loss of those on board have reignited the debate on innovation versus regulation. This incident highlights the necessity for a delicate balance between daring innovation and stringent safety measures in the burgeoning field of deep-sea tourism.

Rush epitomized the audacious innovator. A visionary and a mastermind engineer, he viewed traditional safety regulations as barriers preventing him from plunging into the vastness of the uncharted ocean. His audacity, fueled by his lineage of two signatories of the Declaration of Independence and a rich background in business and philanthropy, lent credibility to his bold endeavors.

Ahmad Al-Asady is an assistant professor of management, Challey Institute faculty scholar, and research fellow at the Center for Entrepreneurship and Family Business at North Dakota State University.

Siri Terjesen is the associate dean for research and external relations, and Phil Smith professor of entrepreneurship at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. 

