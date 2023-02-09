From my perspective — speaking only for myself, and not as a member of my race, gender or ethnic origin — Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah had it exactly right about the national media's ritual display of an "endless stream of videos of Black people, usually men, being brutalized by police."

Attiah argued that actions like CNN's obsessive, repetitious coverage of Tyre Nichols' beating death by Memphis police amounts to political pornography, in essence "snuff films as ritual entertainment." This is because "White liberals have run out of political ideas or the power to fundamentally transform policing."

So it's my fault — and Jake Tapper's — then. Well, it always is, isn't it?

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0