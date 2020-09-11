Editorial Cartoon: Dick and Jane

GUEST COMMENTARY There are 270 bonded wineries in Santa Barbara County. The Vintners’ association website lists 78 wineries as members. Yet the Vintners want to tax the 192 wineries who are not members.
GUEST COMMENTARY Did it ever occur to the Chambers of Commerce that Oceano and Grover Beach could become more prosperous like Pismo with more people using the beach instead of supporting an activity that drives them away?
RONA BARRETT Beyond retirement insurance, Social Security provides survivors insurance, disability insurance, public assistance and welfare services including temporary assistance for needy families, medical assistance, maternal and child health services, food stamps, and energy assistance. These are just a few of the many programs Social Security offers those in need.
GUEST COMMENTARY The educational opportunity we provide at Allan Hancock College is critical to the future of our community and we won’t let the pandemic prevent us from fulfilling our mission. The faculty, staff, administrators, and student leaders at Allan Hancock College are committed to ensuring that we look past the asterisk to see the face of every student who needs additional support to stay on track to completion.
KEVIN MERRILL I hope you were able to take some time off for Labor Day and remember and thank the dedicated hard-working folks who keep our nation running. The nurses, doctors, firefighters, police, grocery clerks and shelf stockers, farm hands , truck drivers, teachers and countless others, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they don’t hear it very often.
GUEST COMMENTARY This month's political conventions would serve Americans and our democracy well by getting behind the kind of real, and long overdue, reform provided for in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.