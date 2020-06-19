Edwin Meese III: The crucial difference between protests and riots

Unfortunately, just as in previous protests, not everyone who has taken to the streets has come to build up the black community and bind us together.

Some believe their demands for change will never be taken seriously unless they demonstrate their willingness to "burn it down." But burning things down only polarizes communities, making it even more difficult for a just cause to advance. Violence is not only unacceptable, it's useless as a tool for bring positive social change.

Also on the streets are antifa anarchists and other radical extremists who see the protests as an opportunity to sow chaos and division, and who seek to incite the killing of police officers. They care nothing about honoring the memory of George Floyd or trying to work toward a more common understanding on race issues. This, too, must not be tolerated.

Then, of course, there are political opportunists. They may not be in the streets, but they see what's happening as a fantastic opportunity to score points and mobilize their bases. Their demands to defund or dissolve police forces are self-defeating and absurd. Shame on them. This is not a political issue; it is a moral one.