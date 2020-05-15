Eloy Ortiz Oakley: Online infrastructure investment vital for community college students

To be sure, many challenges remain as we navigate the obstacles thrown at us by this pandemic. Too many students still do not have computers. And in California, the cradle of technological innovation, there is a maddening checkerboard of areas without access to broadband.

On top of that, the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is front and center for many of our students, who have lost jobs and struggled to pay rent even before the crisis struck.

But the resilience of community colleges and students like Petersen is on full display during the pandemic, as is the critical role that our 115 colleges continue to play in the response to the crisis and will play in the economic recovery that will follow.

Community college-allied health programs up and down the state provided more than 100 ventilators to local hospitals as well as hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment.

Advanced manufacturing programs fed mothballed overhead transparency sheets into 3D printers to make protective face shields for front-line health care workers, turning artifacts from a bygone instructional era into life-saving products.