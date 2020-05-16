Elvin Colwell: A showoff, and stories of the past

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One Saturday, when I was in high school, I was riding my “Western Flyer” bicycle through Whitesburg, Kentucky. As I rode down Main Street, it occurred to me that I was approaching the Rainbow Grill on the corner below the high school.

There would no doubt be any number of fellow classmates in the Rainbow Gill enjoying a hamburger and a cherry coke while looking out the window. This would be an excellent opportunity to show off the speed and dexterity of myself and my two wheeled machine.

I would go by the Rainbow Grill at break away speed amazing all the watchers so that they would say wonderful things to me like, “I didn’t know a bike could go that fast!” “You are such a talented athlete!” “You were traveling so fast, I barely had time to recognize you!” Things like that ... I would receive a speeding ticket in the mail from Whitesburg’s finest because I was traveling so fast they couldn’t catch me. All these thoughts raced through my mind as I rode down Main Street. This is going to be “Big”, I’m thinking.

I peddled as hard as I could as I approached the turn by the Rainbow Grill. Since I was going so fast, I had to make a wide sweeping turn so I wouldn’t lose control and to avoid any cars coming around the corner. Here is where my plan un-raveled.