Thomas Elias

It’s a truism by now that children lost a lot of educational opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic, forced for many months to stay home and study via Zoom and other long-distance modalities.

But kids and their parents last winter defied the longtime stereotype that they are essentially uncaring about education, showing up in large numbers over the holiday break when school districts including Los Angeles Unified, with the largest enrollment in both the state and nation, offered extra classes designed to start making up for learning missed during the online-only era.

No one can doubt what was lost – some say stolen – from children during those almost two years when virtually no public school in California operated in person.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, "The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It" is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

0
0
0
0
0