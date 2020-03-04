Faye Flam: Singapore's coronavirus transparency has lessons for the US

There is something fascinating about reading Singapore's government-supplied coronavirus outbreak information. The data is organized as an unfolding, public story tracing relevant details of the known cases of COVID-19 diagnosed there.

The website shares the age, sex and occupation of each person who has tested positive for the virus. It reveals where they travelled recently, and when they sought medical help. It explains when they were hospitalized and when they were discharged. There's data on their local whereabouts, including whether they attended either of two large church services which appear to tie together two clusters of the disease.

In contrast, in the United States, there are disturbing revelations of online misinformation, including YouTubers advising people to drink bleach. The president has contradicted scientific consensus in offering reassurances that containment is likely and a vaccine is on the way; experts, including infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci of the NIH, say containment is unlikely and a vaccine could take more than a year to test, develop and deploy.

Now the Trump administration is trying to control the flow of information out of CDC, which is exactly backwards. The CDC or another scientific body should be vetting the statements coming out of the White House.