As the war in Ukraine begins its second year, a new Fox News poll shows Americans divided nearly down the middle over how much and how long the United States should support Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders.

The poll asked: "Do you think there should be a limited time frame for U.S. support of Ukraine in its fight against Russia, or should U.S. support continue as long as it takes for Ukraine to win?" Fifty percent of respondents said the U.S. should be in for as long as it takes, while 46% said there should be a limited time frame for U.S. support.

Four percent said they did not know. If that is accurate, there is a very slight edge of Americans who support an open-ended commitment to Ukraine, but it is not a majority, and nearly as many would prefer a time limit to U.S. support.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

