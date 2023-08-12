In early 1929, a young artist stared blankly at his drawing board. Though Elzie Segar was a rising cartoonist, at that moment he was stumped.

For 10 years, he had been drawing the syndicated “Thimble Theatre” comic strip. After a slow start, it gradually developed a following during the 1920s as more and more newspapers began carrying it.

The star of the storyline was long, lean, and frequently lazy Harold Hamgravy (eventually shortened to just Ham Gravy) and his fussy, no-nonsense girlfriend, Olive Oyl. Olive’s nearsighted brother Castor Oil joined in their adventures.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com
