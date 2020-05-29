Gale McNeeley: Pandemic and the homeless collide

The current world health crisis shines a light on a part of America we don’t want to see — the homeless. It is time we looked at them and asked ourselves, can’t we do better for our fellow human beings?
The poor and homeless are always with us. In America there are over 500,000 men, women and children living on the streets. There are also millions, including whole families, living in cars and vans.
In Santa Maria we have Good Samaritan, United Way, Salvation Army, First United Methodist Church and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church doing all the work. That’s still not enough to meet the need.
COVID-19 has moved Good Samaritan to create beds for the homeless in the Santa Maria High School gym, which have now gone away. People admitted could stay all day, and were provided with three hot meals from the Salvation Army and regular showers. They could also be connected with counseling, drug treatment and better housing.
Good Samaritan does not accept people under the influence. Other cities practice “harm reduction,” accepting people whether or not they are clean and sober, and finding them the services they need to reassemble their broken lives.
A recent ad for the Humane Society read, “No animal is ever turned away from our shelter. Not the sick, neglected, abandoned or injured. Animals will never be turned away due to lack of space, age or ailment.”
Aren’t the homeless at least as valuable to us as stray animals? Don’t they deserve to be treated humanely all year long? Doesn’t Jesus teach us this lesson in the Bible?
The gym shelter was created to keep the homeless safe from the virus, and to keep them away from the rest of the population that fears infection. To date, no Santa Maria homeless person has tested positive for the virus.
The city of Santa Maria’s policy is to make life uncomfortable for the homeless so they will move on. The library is a good example. Long outdoor benches were replaced by single chairs, then they were removed to leave the plaza bare and unfriendly to keep the homeless from public view.
The guard at the library front desk keeps the homeless from spending too much time in the bathrooms. With no public bathrooms in city center they have nowhere else to go.
The city has also fenced areas off between the library and City Hall to keep the homeless from congregating, napping or sleeping overnight.
When cities find them permanent housing, the homeless can receive services and thrive. Homeless people are not bad people. Why can’t we treat them as compassionately as we do our own brothers and sisters?
COVID-19 has allowed us to look at the reality of homelessness. Now that we see how cruel and unfair our response has been, it’s time to deal with the human needs of all Americans.
The virus shows us there is more than one kind of healing our country is waiting for.
Gale McNeeley is a Santa Maria resident.
