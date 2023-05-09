 Skip to main content
Guest Commentary

Get ready to make a difference at the Santa Maria Philharmonic's Garden Party | Guest Commentary

If you're looking to make a difference in our community, there's no better way to do it than by supporting the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society's Garden Party Gala Fundraiser.

This annual event is the highlight of the Society's fundraising efforts, and a highlight of the Santa Maria Spring social calendar, bringing together philanthropists, music lovers, and community members alike to enjoy an afternoon of music and to raise funds for the SM Phil’s programs.

From supporting young musicians through scholarships and grants to bringing world-class classical music performances to the Santa Maria Valley, the Society's impact is truly remarkable.

