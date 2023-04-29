For every action in politics there is a reaction, and here is proof: The Dobbs decision last June, repealing a national right to abortion, was a devastating blow to women personally, but a huge benefit to Democrats politically.

As President Biden formally announced his bid for a second term, his campaign slogan could be boiled down to four words: Fear Trump; favor Joe. And one of Biden's best arguments -- the single most tangible example of the stakes involved -- is the Dobbs opinion, joined by three justices his predecessor appointed to the Supreme Court.

Biden's campaign ads write themselves, and shrewd Republicans sense the danger. After a pro-abortion rights candidate for a state supreme court judgeship in Wisconsin crushed an anti-abortion crusader earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal editorial page called the outcome a "five-alarm warning to Republicans" and predicted, "Republicans had better get their abortion position straight, and more in line with where voters are, or they will face another disappointment in 2024."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

