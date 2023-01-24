Lindsey Leonard

Lindsey Leonard

 Contributed

A few weeks ago on Jan. 6 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to a new Alzheimer’s treatment, lecanemab.

While we know this is not a cure, this is a huge step in the right direction, and this decision is both welcomed and celebrated by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Following the approval of aduhelm, this is the second approved treatment that changes the course of Alzheimer’s disease in a meaningful way for people in the early stages of the disease.

Lindsey Leonard is the executive director, Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.

