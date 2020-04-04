Gloria Soto: Lack of action on eviction protection is dangerous to our local public health

Roses & Raspberries: Settling into the routine OUR VIEW Somehow, the jokes we saw online on April Fool's Day weren’t as funny as they should have been — but they did offer some badly-needed relief from the unrelenting barrage of bad news about the coronavirus, which continues to climb the threat mountain.

The economic crisis that the pandemic is bringing us will last longer than the pandemic itself, and our city must elevate its efforts to protect our residents and small business owners, for they will be key to our long-term economic recovery. Protecting public health must be the priority of leaders during this crisis, and our work shouldn’t stop there. We must consider our future and envision our economic recovery. What is our strategy? How can we help Santa Marians weather the economic pain of this crisis in order to promote long-term stability?

First, we should immediately implement an eviction moratorium for homeowners, residential renters, and small business tenants in Santa Maria. Gov. Newsom has already moved in this direction with his most recent executive orders, but county and city governments can implement their own moratorium policies -- indeed, the Governor encourages us to do so, saying that “People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their homes because of the spread of COVID-19.”