In the wake of a partisan Supreme Court's abolition of Roe v. Wade, it's become increasingly clear that there's nothing remotely conservative about the Republican Party. In the familiar formulation, today's GOP is like a dog that has finally caught the car it's been chasing, seized the bumper in its teeth, and finds itself getting dragged along faster than it can run.

Voter anger over draconian abortion laws has already cost Republicans control of two crucial swing states, Michigan and Wisconsin. But the party at large shows no sign of recognizing what's going on.

Limited government? Forget about it. In one state after another, sex-obsessed authoritarians have taken charge of the GOP. Groups with downright Orwellian names compete to enact laws dictating everybody's most intimate personal decisions. Abortion, sexuality or gender, you name it. If it's called the Alliance Defending Freedom or the Liberty Counsel (sic), then its avowed goal is getting the government into your pants.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0