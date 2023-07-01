More than just a gateway to the dunes, Guadalupe serves as the coastal gateway to the Santa Maria Valley.
While the storms of the beginning of the year certainly posed challenges to our local community, it also illustrated the resilience of those that live here.
Over the past several decades, Guadalupe has seen its fortunes vacillate wildly. From boom times and its status as a Hollywood darling in the first part of the early-20th century to the life-changing impacts of wars on lives and businesses and a federal raid on the town in 1983, the City seemed to be on life support.
The major financial issues the city dealt with peaked in 2015 and following internal changes and lots of hard work, just eight years later, it is one of just two Central Coast cities with positive population growth and a budget in the black.
Infrastructure projects that had lived in development hell for years have now been completed, and with the recent acquisition of millions of dollars in federal and state grants towards the refurbishment of the iconic Royal Theater and LeRoy and Central parks, the future here looks bright.
In the latter half of the 20th century, as the railroad, oil industry, and then Highway 101 continually pulled people away from Guadalupe to Santa Maria proper, Guadalupe began to feel like more of a transitional place to pass through, rather than a destination.
Working with local businesses, the city, and many local non-profits, our members take great efforts to become deeply enmeshed into the community. Our on-going collaboration with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce (SMVCC) has helped us expand our scope from the City of Guadalupe to the larger region.
The SMVCC helped facilitate a grant with the Community Bank of Santa Maria for the GBA during our inaugural year. We used that grant, along with membership dues to establish a foundation of trust within the community and we continue to build on that to work with local and regional government and NGOs (non-governmental organizations) on projects related to economic development within the region; from flood mitigation to transportation.
SMVCC also boasts a strong tourism model - something that Guadalupe can learn things from as we grow from an AirBnB-only location to perhaps a hotel, motel, or hostel or two in the future.
Coupling a place to stay with the several delicious restaurants and a downtown that is in the beginning stages of revitalization makes for some interesting prospects for developers or business owners that would like to be in the northernmost town on historic Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County.
We have all seen change; COVID, the fluctuating economy, historic 100-year rains, and more. The one constant is the resiliency of the community.
When residents lost their home, the community stepped up to help out. Cultural barriers disappeared. This was people helping people - something that goes back to that golden rule: To do unto others as you would have others do unto you.
Guadalupe is a proud, hard-working community that sees the potential for growth but has the self-reflection to want to do so without losing its historic charm that makes us unique.
We are not looking for saviors to take us to where we need to be; we are looking for partners to join us in our ascension.
Originally hailing from Huntington Beach, Garret Matsuura has been a Central Coast resident since 1994. He's actively involved with non-profit and philanthropic organizations like Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County, Central Coast Masonic Lodge #237, Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, the Rage Youth Hockey Program, and the Guadalupe Visual and Performing Arts Center. He was part-time faculty member with Allan Hancock College in the Fine Arts department from 2018-22 and is a resident of Guadalupe with his wife and kids.