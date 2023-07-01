More than just a gateway to the dunes, Guadalupe serves as the coastal gateway to the Santa Maria Valley.

While the storms of the beginning of the year certainly posed challenges to our local community, it also illustrated the resilience of those that live here. 

Over the past several decades, Guadalupe has seen its fortunes vacillate wildly. From boom times and its status as a Hollywood darling in the first part of the early-20th century to the life-changing impacts of wars on lives and businesses and a federal raid on the town in 1983, the City seemed to be on life support.

Originally hailing from Huntington Beach, Garret Matsuura has been a Central Coast resident since 1994. He's actively involved with non-profit and philanthropic organizations like Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County, Central Coast Masonic Lodge #237, Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, the Rage Youth Hockey Program, and the Guadalupe Visual and Performing Arts Center.  He was part-time faculty member with Allan Hancock College in the Fine Arts department from 2018-22 and is a resident of Guadalupe with his wife and kids.

