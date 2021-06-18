Much has been said about the power of social media and its impact on our lives. In particular, Facebook has become the major influencer in the world of confusion, conspiracy, lies and a host of other questionable and destructive memes.
Of course, good things have happened by use of this platform, good communication among friends, old relationships brought to the fore, simply sharing of ideas and productive discussion.
However, the great danger lies in what I shall call “the world is flat” meme and the absorption into that absurdity of roughly 2.85 billion monthly active Facebook users. It appears that anyone can post a message, whether benign or simply evil, and secure a host of followers who lack judgement, are impressionable and enjoy being part of something, no matter how far-fetched it may be.
It’s this very “belonging” syndrome that has virtually consumed not only our society, but that of people around the world. Revolutions and violence have been enhanced and/or started with the worst consequences. False rumors have been given support by those who find in those rumors elements that appeal to them.
The vilification of others has also found a place to work out its rotten lies. Perhaps it’s the lack of maturity, education or mental laziness that provides fertile ground for the destructive forces inherent in these social media platforms. Within a very short period of time, they have replaced constructive and decent dialogue with mob accumulation around hate and seductive false memes.
Facebook has also been weaponized in direct and dangerous ways. Just recently, in Solvang, a life-threatening accident occurred, caused by a driver who was, according to police reports, on heroin.
The impaired driver had her boyfriend’s child in the car and drove into an opposing lane on a generally quiet road. An oncoming car swerved to get out of the way of what might have been a devastating head-on collision.
The driver in the wrong lane then also swerved to get back into the correct lane and broadsided the trapped driver. All were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The impaired driver was treated, released and booked into jail. The child was released and went home with only a few scratches.
Within 24 hours, the driver, a resident of Los Olivos, posted two “Go Fund Me” appeals on Facebook. One for the child’s medical expenses and one for her damaged vehicle, both claiming the other driver was at fault. Money began to flow and the lie spread. Meanwhile the aggrieved driver’s wife remained in the hospital for seven days with five fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.
There will be no pushback. The lie now has power. It has followers. It has believers who have no knowledge of or relationship with the meme publisher. Yet it is probable that Los Olivos, the home of the impaired driver, will continue be the home of drugs and dealing as has been rumored for years.
The little town of Solvang has a Facebook organization that opposes change of any sort. It has accrued enough power to impact an election, placing in office five people who have no experience in governance or serious knowledge of how to get things done. It has even adopted a muscular name for itself, Solvang Strong, a group that has produced no rationale for its furious opposition to change.
So, here we are, on the brink of an enormous social convolution due to a digital industry which has grown into a behemoth, radically changing societal structure much as did the industrial revolution. The once great industrial giants of the past have morphed into technically demanding electronic giants that require skills most workers have yet to acquire through education or experience.