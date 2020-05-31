Guest Commentary: Don’t spit on the sidewalk

This isn’t the first time our great nation has experienced an unprecedented health crisis.
At the turn of the last century, Americans battled a deadly disease that spread quickly and quietly — with over 90 percent of those carrying the infection never showing signs of the illness themselves. Those who did experience symptoms and didn’t die of the disease underwent an excruciating rehabilitation regimen that often included mandatory quarantine in a sanitarium.
The disease was tuberculosis, and at the height of its scourge in the early 20th century it killed one out of every seven who contracted it.
Even before scientists knew much about tuberculosis, they understood early on that it spread through coughing, sneezing and – especially – spitting. And one of the most important and effective preventative measures put in place over 100 years ago was a simple request.
“Don’t spit on the sidewalk.”
This message was spread far and wide. Posters were plastered in cities. Slogans were promulgated in newspaper advertisements: “Don’t Spit on City Brick.” “No Spit, No Consumption.” “Save a life. Don’t spit.”
In 1886, New York City was the first city to ban spitting on sidewalks, as well as in public transit and (yes) in public buildings. Over 150 American cities followed suit soon thereafter, and to this day many cities still have fines on their books for spitting in public.
Our point is this: America has faced a highly infectious disease before, and our nation changed our individual behaviors for the sake of our collective health and prosperity.
Earlier this month, a group of community leaders combined resources to launch a similar effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. You may have already seen the campaign— “Protect. Respect. Wear a Mask” — and the blue masks on social media. Our coalition includes leaders in business, industry, and economic development; health care executives; educators and nonprofit professionals; and elected officials from across the political spectrum.
We don’t know everything about COVID-19, but the best epidemiologists and public health professionals have no doubt: the simple act of wearing a mask while in public significantly reduces the spread of this disease.
As heads of your local chambers of commerce, we are working hard with our city, county and state officials to help re-open our local businesses. But this depends on us staying vigilant and actively working to eradicate this disease from our communities.
One hundred years ago, we would have asked you not to spit on the sidewalk. Today, we are asking you to wear a mask to help stop the virus and keep our region open for business.
It’s a simple task. Wear a mask.
For more on the public information campaign and to request posters for your business, please visit www.ProtectRespect.org.
Tracy Beard,
Executive Director, Solvang Chamber of Commerce
Glenn Morris,
President & CEO, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce
Kathy Vreeland,
Executive Director, Buellton Visitor Bureau & Chamber of Commerce
Amber Wilson,
President & CEO, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!