Anticipating the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s pending assessment of its Columbus ship logo, I respond to recent commentary that asserted the logo is “fully fitting” for the district.
The commentary is informative for evaluating the logo’s appropriateness, but not in the way its author intended. Consider two of its salient points:
(1) “Using the Santa Maria ship logo recognizes and salutes the spirit of discovery: the determined resolve to go where no one has gone before ...”
(2) “The Santa Maria [ship] epitomizes a daring feat of courage and skill undertaken to realize Columbus’s dreams of winning riches from trading with Asia and also of taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to foreign shores.”
The statement defining discovery as going “where no one has gone before,” disregards millions of indigenous people who populated the Americas long before Columbus’s time. It implies that these peoples didn’t count because they were seen as culturally inferior by Europeans. The statement mentioning the “gospel of Jesus Christ” refers to institutional Christianity’s role in the Spanish conquest of the Americas. The two statements connect discovery with cultural dominance.
Discovery and cultural dominance
The Gilder Lehrman Institute, widely recognized for supporting history education, has published an article titled “The Doctrine of Discovery, 1493”. It describes how a papal bull (decree) was used to suppress land rights of indigenous peoples in the Americas.
The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations has published a paper titled “Preliminary study of the impact on indigenous peoples of the international construct known as the Doctrine of Discovery.” It focuses on the historical ill-treatment of indigenous peoples in the United States, including case law established by the U.S. Supreme Court that relied on papal bulls.
Consulting these sources, one learns the following:
A bull issued by Pope Nicholas V in 1455, Romanus Pontifex, granted Christian European states exclusive right of sovereignty over “newly discovered” lands populated by non-Christian peoples, meaning lands previously unknown to other Christian European states. Historians refer to this papal action as the establishment of the Doctrine of Discovery. Nicholas’s bull also legitimized inhuman conquest of, and total control over indigenous peoples seen as savages. Historians refers to this as the Framework of Dominance.
With Columbus’s “discovery” of the “New World,” Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand of Spain petitioned Pope Alexander VI to apply Romanus Pontifex in a way guaranteeing Spain’s possession of the lands in the Americas and dominance over their peoples. Alexander responded in 1493 with a bull titled Inter Caetera. Recognizing Columbus’s “discovery,” it established a “demarcation line” running between the Artic and Antarctic poles. Spain was given exclusive rights to “newly discovered and undiscovered lands” west of the line, including most of the Americas.
In 1823, the U.S. Supreme Court employed the Doctrine of Discovery as applied by Pope Alexander to the Americas, in settling a land title dispute in Johnson and Graham’s Lessee v. M’Intosh. Its ruling established that Native Americans did not own territory in the U.S. Moreover, their right to even occupy territory was granted by the U.S. government, which retained authority to withdraw it.
Johnson and Graham’s Lessee v. M’Intosh helped create the legal foundation in our country for the forced removal of Native Americans from lands they had occupied for countless generations.
Yes, the Columbus ship logo connotes discovery and the spread of Christianity, but in a manner far from admirable. In fact, two modern popes — John Paul II and Francis — have publicly apologized for the Church’s complicity in the brutal treatment of indigenous peoples in the Americas.