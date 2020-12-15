H. Dennis Beaver: Common sense not a job requirement at TD Bank

Toronto, Canada T.D. Bank is the 8th largest financial institution in North America with an enormous presence in the eastern United States. Its motto is, “The Bank Where People Make the Difference."
Yes, they sure do. Judging by Better Business Bureau and Yelp reviews, they make customers miserable, so I propose a new motto: “You Want Your Money Back? Are You Kidding?”
Today’s story begins when Hong Kong reader, CPA Albert Au–who lived in Vancouver, Canada for 30 years and has an account at the Dunbar Street TD branch -- made a simple request in September 2020:
“When my GIC [like a CD in the States] matures in October, please wire the funds back to my HSCB bank here in Hong Kong, which is the same account that I used to send you the money to fund it a year ago.”
Simple, right? Vincent Ho in the Dunbar branch, flippantly emailed back to Au, “For wire payments, you must be physically present in the branch to do it. I cannot help you.”
Have You Heard of Covid 19?
“Despite the fact Covid-19 generally prevented travel to Canada, if I managed to get to Vancouver, there would be a 14 day quarantine! I had done many similar transactions over the years. This was crazy and, due to Covid, his branch was closed!” a very frustrated Albert Au told me over the phone, adding:
“As the managing director of the accounting firm BDO Hong Kong, we have made thousands of wire transfers for our client’s accounts without a requirement of personal presence.”
My Office Gets Involved
Au asked for my help and I immediately phoned the Toronto-based Office of Canada’s Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) and spoke with their media contact.
“Canadian banking law has no such requirement of personally being present under these circumstances,” he stated, referring me to Andrea Zviedris, Manager of Media and Public Affairs at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, also located in Toronto.
She has the power to pick up the phone and straighten out problems of this nature. After sending her all the facts of this nonsensical situation, she refused to make the slightest attempt to help, writing:
“We are not aware of any specific IIROC rule that requires an in-person account transfer. Without all the facts, we can’t confirm whether IIROC rules apply or whether this falls under the jurisdiction of another regulator (such as OSFI.)
You may want consider reaching out directly to TD to get a little more clarity from them.”
I explained that I had already contacted TD media representatives without the courtesy of a reply. “I hoped that you would speak with TD to find out how they justify this insane position, especially in view of Covid, or perhaps they haven't heard the word quarantine yet. I am certain that a call from you would work magic. Won't you?”
I never got a reply.
Behind the Scenes Things Were Moving
Au provided an authorization for anyone from TD Bank to discuss this matter with me, but once again, this giant financial institution could care less about a newspaper article exposing their incompetence. No one called.
However, behind the scenes, things were moving in the right direction. “This is being referred to Head Office,” he was informed by other Dunbar branch employees who referred to higher authority instead of using common sense.
While completely unnecessary, Au was told to obtain a notarized statement that he was really Albert Au and wanted the money sent back to Hong Kong. It was what he had suggested earlier, and was ignored. He did just that and the funds were finally send back.
How About the rest of their Customers?
Albert Au is the former Chairman of BDO Hong Kong which is the world 5th largest accounting firm. He is past president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has served on many government and public bodies. For 8 years he was on the Board of Hong Kong Disneyland. Also, he is former chair of the Corruption Prevention Advisory Committee of the ICAC, the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
All of their customers deserve competent, responsible customer service, but just think for a moment; If TD Bank treats someone like Au this way, how about the regular guys and gals who give them their money? Maybe that explains their lousy BBB and Yelp reviews.
He concluded our most recent conversation with these observations:
“Dennis, when you got involved they became more accommodating. But if I were not a CPA, I would not have known what to tell them. The average person could easily have been stuck.”
