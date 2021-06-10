“Bill, my husband, is a plaintiff in a wrongful termination case. The lawyer representing the company has a reputation for making people cry when their depositions are taken.
“I am more worried about Bill shooting his mouth off, making a fool of himself and harming his case. We both read your column in the Santa Maria Times and I would appreciate your setting out what Bill absolutely must not do or risk destroying his case. Thanks, Jane.”
You are in a Trial - These Things Will Sink Your Case
I ran Jane’s question by Southern California attorney Alexander R. Wheeler who teaches the art and science of conducting depositions to attorneys across America.
“Either via Zoom or held in a lawyer’s office, a deposition is part of discovery in litigation, a way of allowing people to tell their story; ‘What happened? What did you see? Who said what to you?’
“When you are being deposed, think of yourself as in court, in trial because everything you say is taken down by a court reporter and can either help or sink your case.”
I asked Wheeler to list the things that will just about guarantee losing your case.
- Lie
Consequences: You lose your case. Or, you will be told, “Find another lawyer.”
An experienced trial lawyer can pretty much come back from anything, but one thing that is impossible to come back from is when the client lies.
- Answer questions that weren’t asked. Volunteer information. For example, “What color was the light when you went through the intersection?” ‘Well, I woke up at 6:30 this morning, read the paper over coffee ...’ No! You were asked the color of the light! This makes you look bad! Do not launch into a narrative in response to a question calling for a one word answer.
Consequences: You give opposing lawyers things to work with they had no idea existed, and allows discovering things no one knew about and would not have known, if you had simply answered the actual question.
- Wing it. Say things without adequately preparing yourself for the deposition, or reviewing facts of the case with your lawyer.
Consequences: You make mistakes that hurt your case. In athletics, the better coached, practiced team shines; the poorly prepared team fails. You need to know the weak points of your case. And every case has its weak facts. If you don’t go into the deposition 100% prepared to talk about the weak facts, you allow your opponent to frame them and to control the narrative.
Be aware of a large red flag. If your lawyer doesn’t want to spend much time preparing you, this is cause for concern.
- Fail to ask for a break if you are tired. Neglect diet, sleep, and state of mind in the days before deposition.
Consequences: A deposition is as mental marathon. If you are not alert, you increase the chances for making mistakes in your testimony - you give rope to your opponent.
- Try to win your case at the deposition. Play lawyer and think you know what fact or theory will win the case, and say it repeatedly. Find a way to weave it into your answers. Try to score points instead of answering the question as simply and concisely as possible.
Consequences: You make a mistake by trying to litigate the case in a way that your lawyer thinks should not be done. Your ship sinks.
- Be sarcastic. - Answers questions with witty, clever, zingers that show your contempt for the other lawyer and even the process. Think that you are the cleverest person in the room, have a “gotcha” moment and think you have trapped the lawyer.
Consequences: Lawyers are trained to cross examine. Clients typically have no training in that field. You are jumping in the cage with a lion! Your attempt at cleverness will be used against you. The converse will generally be true. By being a good listener, patient, trying to answer questions asked, and honest, your credibility will skyrocket.
- When your lawyer asks you to come in for a deposition coaching session, just say that you will watch YouTube videos instead to see how it should be conducted.
Consequences: You may be told, “In that case, it is time for you to find a new lawyer.” Remember, you hired the lawyer for a reason. Trust that when you put your case in their hands — as you would your life in the hands of a surgeon — you made the correct decision. Would you be Googling how the surgeon should be performing the operation? You would leave it to the physician.
Finally, Wheeler had this comment for Jane:
“A good lawyer will not let the junkyard dog opposing counsel make your husband cry. The deposition will be stopped, and the court informed of this unprofessional behavior. Lawyers are here to protect and help our clients. That’s our job.”