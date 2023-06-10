The new collective bargaining agreement tentatively agreed to on May 18 by representatives from the Part-Time Faculty Association and the Allan Hancock Community College District illustrates how much can be accomplished when both sides exhibit trust, goodwill, willingness to compromise and pay genuine heed to what the other side has to say.

For most people, the 12% across-the-board increase in pay that will start with the advent of the Fall 2023 semester is the new agreement’s highlight. But progress was made in other areas as well.

For example, the pay for holding office hours has been increased from $35 to $40 per hour, and an additional week to have office hours has been added, giving students more access to their instructors when it is most needed.

Mark James Miller is a Central Coast novelist, teacher, and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association of Allan Hancock College.

0
0
0
0
0