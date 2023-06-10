The new collective bargaining agreement tentatively agreed to on May 18 by representatives from the Part-Time Faculty Association and the Allan Hancock Community College District illustrates how much can be accomplished when both sides exhibit trust, goodwill, willingness to compromise and pay genuine heed to what the other side has to say.
For most people, the 12% across-the-board increase in pay that will start with the advent of the Fall 2023 semester is the new agreement’s highlight. But progress was made in other areas as well.
For example, the pay for holding office hours has been increased from $35 to $40 per hour, and an additional week to have office hours has been added, giving students more access to their instructors when it is most needed.
For the first time ever, someone working in a lab, as in a science class, is now eligible for office hours if their credit load is high enough.
Professional development hours have also been increased, from a maximum of four per semester to a maximum of six, depending once more on the instructor’s overall load. This will give our instructors and others in our bargaining unit the chance to not only attend interesting workshops on a wide variety of subjects, but to also broaden their professional credentials by staying current with the latest pedagogical methods and theories.
Sick leave hours have also been increased, and the stipend for a credit instructor to evaluate a fellow adjunct is now $200, up $50 from what it was previously.
Distance Education, aka online learning, continues to be popular among students and teachers alike. With this in mind, both parties agreed to an MOU (memorandum of understanding) that stipulates part-time instructors who have never taught online before must take 30 hours of training from the IT department at the same rate of pay as a full-time instructor, before they can actually begin instructing students in the online environment.
The memo also allows adjunct instructors who have taught online previously the opportunity to take this training as well, in order to sharpen and improve their teaching skills in this area.
Stipends for athletic coaches were increased, and improvements made on behalf of the part-time counselors as well. Stipends for teaching an extra-large class were brought up to mirror what a full-time instructor earns for this.
Seniority rights for credit instructors have been strengthened. Some small changes were made to the article on the grievance procedure, and the same can be said for our already outstanding evaluation process.
The PFA bargaining team was made up of California Federation of Teachers representative Kassi Harris, myself (Local 6185 President Mark James Miller), and two members from the Association’s executive board, Domenica Devine and Joan Bergstrom Smith.
The latter two, never having bargained on behalf of the Association before, deserve special recognition.
On the District’s side, the college team was led by Vice President Robert Curry. He was assisted by Human Resources Director Ruben Ramirez and Assistant Director Janeal Blue. Dean Rick Rantz also took part.
The PFA membership has ratified the new agreement with a 100% yes vote, something never seen before, and we are confident the board of trustees will do the same when they meet next.
Relations between the PFA and the college administration have never been better, and that sense of goodwill and mutual respect helped make the sometimes challenging process of bargaining go smoothly.
The PFA’s quest to achieve “equal pay for equal work” will continue!
Mark James Miller is a Central Coast novelist, teacher, and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association of Allan Hancock College.